StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Gladstone Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
