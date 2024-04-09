StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 343,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 319,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

