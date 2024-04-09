StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.50 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth about $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

