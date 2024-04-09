StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 5.3 %

CHEK stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.27. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

