StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.41.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
