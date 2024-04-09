StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.41.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

