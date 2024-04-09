StockNews.com Lowers Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

PESI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.27 million, a PE ratio of 403.13 and a beta of 0.51. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading

