StockNews.com Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

