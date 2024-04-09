StockNews.com Upgrades Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.25.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $267.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,128 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

