Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. 3,418,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,944. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.