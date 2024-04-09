Stone Point Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $73.00 during trading on Tuesday. 2,111,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,705. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

