Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 2,639,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,692. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

