Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $365,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

