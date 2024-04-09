Stone Point Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.