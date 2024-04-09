Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 17,085 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VCSH traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,293,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

