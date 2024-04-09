Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.0% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,291. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

