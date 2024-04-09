Stone Point Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

FNDF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. 736,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,258. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

