Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 104 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.36. 1,792,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

