Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,716,000. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 333,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,149,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.57. 5,020,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,507. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

