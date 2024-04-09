Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 379,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

BAC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,683,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,355,863. The firm has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

