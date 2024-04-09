Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE A traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.40. 873,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.