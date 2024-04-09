Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.