Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 3,356 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.37% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000.

APRW opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $30.60.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

