Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

