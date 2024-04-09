Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 16,358 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 2.31% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OCTW opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

