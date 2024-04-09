Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 529 Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 2.43% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

AVMU opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1126 dividend. This is an increase from Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

