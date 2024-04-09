Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 926 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

