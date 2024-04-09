Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEMV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after acquiring an additional 143,038 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EEMV opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

