Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

