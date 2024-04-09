Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

