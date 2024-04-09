Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

