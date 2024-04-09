Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $328.00

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 323 ($4.09), with a volume of 44461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.08).

Strategic Equity Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £157.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 317.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 312.70.

Get Strategic Equity Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Strategic Equity Capital

In related news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe bought 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,974.12 ($24,014.83). Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.