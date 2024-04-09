Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2827 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 7,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,851. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

