Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $25.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,730 shares of company stock worth $763,718. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sunrun by 207.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 699,992 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 64.8% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

