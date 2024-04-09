SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.56.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,549,571.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $664,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,435.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,549,571.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,574. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

