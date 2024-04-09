Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 86,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,216,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

SG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,987,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,753.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

