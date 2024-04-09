Swipe (SXP) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $279.56 million and $22.17 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 600,028,687 coins and its circulating supply is 600,036,968 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

