Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2357 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of SWRAY opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
