Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 454,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 357,637 shares.The stock last traded at $60.83 and had previously closed at $60.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLVM

Sylvamo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,597,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,167,000 after acquiring an additional 690,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 396,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,292,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 259,940 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.