Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.17

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 62008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Sysmex Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysmex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

