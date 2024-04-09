T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 466,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,858,000 after buying an additional 273,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 692,269,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,673,824,672.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,269,751 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,824,672.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,723,657 shares of company stock valued at $931,442,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

