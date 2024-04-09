T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,488. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,723,657 shares of company stock worth $931,442,141. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

