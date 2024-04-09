Tania Secor Sells 17,999 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $86,700.59.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.3 %

IAS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 1,821,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,247. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $2,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,548,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 547,856 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

