Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday. 1,077,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session's volume of 1,847,154 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TGB. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $726.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 394,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 973.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 29.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,574,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

