Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.95. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,228,318 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,382,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

