Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TECK.B
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.