Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.60.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.79. The firm has a market cap of C$33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.47 and a 52 week high of C$66.71.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

