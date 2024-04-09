Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $65.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

TGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

TGLS traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. 416,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after buying an additional 965,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 385,265 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 342,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

