TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.55.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

TeraWulf stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

