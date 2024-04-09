Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average of $216.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.07.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

