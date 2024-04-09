TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.04

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.04 and last traded at $162.02, with a volume of 153280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.