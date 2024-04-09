The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BK opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 32,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.