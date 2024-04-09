The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.76. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

